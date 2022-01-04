U S Global Investors Inc. Takes $2.51 Million Position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 467,274 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Kinross Gold by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,430 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in Kinross Gold by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 28,264 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Kinross Gold by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 344,444 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. increased its holdings in Kinross Gold by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 673,988 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kinross Gold by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,918 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. 44.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KGC opened at $5.66 on Tuesday. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $8.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.01.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.19%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KGC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Kinross Gold from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

