U S Global Investors Inc. Buys New Stake in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 120,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 40,525 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 201.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 94,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 63,009 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 128.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 142,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 80,139 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 38.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 69,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 19,269 shares during the period. Finally, Defender Capital LLC. increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 25.0% in the third quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BE. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $23.50 to $34.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bloom Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.13.

Shares of BE stock opened at $22.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -24.07 and a beta of 3.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.42. Bloom Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.82 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $207.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.47 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 294.75% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 10,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $240,473.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 4,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total transaction of $104,923.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,588 shares of company stock worth $3,934,893 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

