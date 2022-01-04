U S Global Investors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter valued at $3,438,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,807,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,073,000 after acquiring an additional 89,928 shares during the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 618,461 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,652,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 169,270 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,305,000 after acquiring an additional 10,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 12,415 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KKR. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.67.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr bought 1,000,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 4,667,166 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $383,874,403.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KKR opened at $73.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.78. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.49 and a 12 month high of $83.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.46.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 44.15% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $818.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.47%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

