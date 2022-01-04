China Education Resources (CVE:CHN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.03

China Education Resources Inc. (CVE:CHN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 100000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 512.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.04. The company has a market cap of C$1.18 million and a PE ratio of -15.00.

About China Education Resources (CVE:CHN)

China Education Resources Inc, an ed-tech company, provides education resources and services for teachers, students, parents, education professionals, and school administrators in the People's Republic of China and China. The company provides systems and contents for online/offline learning, training courses, and social media.

