ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $12.40

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.40 and last traded at $12.48, with a volume of 30431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.67.

TDUP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ThredUp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.92.

Get ThredUp alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.00.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. ThredUp had a negative net margin of 28.00% and a negative return on equity of 52.77%. The business had revenue of $63.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.82 million. Equities research analysts predict that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 1,200,000 shares of ThredUp stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $25,668,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James G. Reinhart sold 10,600 shares of ThredUp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $191,118.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,661,800 shares of company stock valued at $34,892,748.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDUP. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in ThredUp in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in ThredUp in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in ThredUp in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 364.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of ThredUp during the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.38% of the company’s stock.

About ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP)

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for ThredUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThredUp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.