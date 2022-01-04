monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Receives $362.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $362.20.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. increased their price objective on monday.com from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen increased their price objective on monday.com from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on monday.com from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered monday.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on monday.com from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNDY. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of monday.com by 3,483.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNDY traded down $21.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $279.62. 17,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,365. The business’s fifty day moving average is $335.63 and its 200-day moving average is $311.91. monday.com has a one year low of $155.01 and a one year high of $450.00.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.76. The company had revenue of $83.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.63 million. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 65.68% and a negative net margin of 60.72%. As a group, analysts predict that monday.com will post -3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

monday.com Company Profile

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

