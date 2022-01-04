Analysts Anticipate CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.06 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) to post sales of $9.06 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CASI Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.81 million to $9.30 million. CASI Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $4.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $30.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $29.82 million to $30.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $43.49 million, with estimates ranging from $42.08 million to $44.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CASI Pharmaceuticals.

Get CASI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 49.87% and a negative net margin of 175.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CASI. Zacks Investment Research lowered CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 15th.

CASI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,203. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.20. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $3.90. The stock has a market cap of $117.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 0.34.

In other CASI Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Wei-Wu He purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 24.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 2,258,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 26,499 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,618,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after buying an additional 71,849 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 1,211.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,112,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 1,027,417 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 325.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 952,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 728,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 944,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 240,841 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs. The company develops and commercializes the oncology drugs and drug candidates in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CASI Pharmaceuticals (CASI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.