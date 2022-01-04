Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.82.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WELL shares. Barclays started coverage on Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Welltower from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Welltower from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Welltower by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Welltower by 214.3% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WELL stock traded up $2.90 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.46. The company had a trading volume of 61,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,066,870. The firm has a market cap of $38.50 billion, a PE ratio of 84.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.02. Welltower has a 1-year low of $59.38 and a 1-year high of $89.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Welltower will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 234.62%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

