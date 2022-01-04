Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 3,835 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 2.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 136,874 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,835 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $39,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 43,713.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,617 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 2,514.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $256.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $286.13 and a 200 day moving average of $304.02. The firm has a market cap of $39.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.00, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.75. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $235.74 and a 1 year high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 16.16%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $330.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $356.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $385.00 to $327.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.61.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total transaction of $3,034,706.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.29, for a total transaction of $513,919.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,152 shares of company stock valued at $10,164,506. 13.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

