Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 646,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $62,943,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,058,000. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 16.1% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,275,000. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.80.

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $108.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.41 and a 200-day moving average of $97.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.74 and a 12-month high of $110.23. The company has a market capitalization of $36.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.42.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.20. CBRE Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $488,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 10,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total transaction of $1,097,255.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.