Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF) Short Interest Up 72.1% in December

Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 259,700 shares, an increase of 72.1% from the November 30th total of 150,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Shares of SHERF stock traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, reaching $0.32. Sherritt International has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.35.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Sherritt International from C$0.60 to C$0.55 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Sherritt International from C$0.70 to C$0.65 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Sherritt International Corp. is engaged in the production and provision of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores. It operates through the following divisions: Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals, Oil and Gas, Power, and Corporate and Other. The Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site segment engages in fertilizer operations at Fort Site.

