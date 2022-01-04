Adviser Investments LLC Sells 182 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Adviser Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 7.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 332.6% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 50.0% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $147.72 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $116.35 and a twelve month high of $148.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.91.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

