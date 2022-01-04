Chilton Investment Co. LLC Makes New $577,000 Investment in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC purchased a new stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank raised its position in CDW by 610.5% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CDW in the third quarter worth $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of CDW by 160.7% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in CDW by 560.0% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CDW during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

CDW opened at $205.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.10. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $125.46 and a 1-year high of $207.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 98.82%. CDW’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a boost from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.09%.

CDW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CDW from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CDW has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.86.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.89, for a total value of $635,426.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,200 shares of company stock worth $1,907,944. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

About CDW

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

