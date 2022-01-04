Chilton Investment Co. LLC Takes Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,455 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $941,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $28,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 114.3% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 75 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Field & Main Bank lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 300.0% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $805.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $820.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded SVB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $715.00 to $900.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $771.74.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.09, for a total transaction of $1,619,398.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $715.35, for a total value of $97,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,620 shares of company stock worth $15,808,653. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $688.17 on Tuesday. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $376.40 and a fifty-two week high of $763.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $710.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $636.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $40.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.87.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $1.20. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 31.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.47 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 32.74 earnings per share for the current year.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

