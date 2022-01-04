Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Shares Sold by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,760 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Logitech International by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,836,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $584,821,000 after buying an additional 88,775 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Logitech International by 3.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,735,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,868,000 after buying an additional 53,274 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Logitech International by 63.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,066,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,908,000 after purchasing an additional 412,436 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the second quarter worth about $119,873,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Logitech International by 183.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 527,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,902,000 after purchasing an additional 341,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOGI opened at $85.23 on Tuesday. Logitech International S.A. has a twelve month low of $76.70 and a twelve month high of $140.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.86.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Logitech International had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 16.05%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LOGI. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Logitech International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Logitech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Logitech International in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Logitech International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.86.

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

