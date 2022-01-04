Cozad Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,980 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in State Street by 296.0% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 994 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in State Street by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,689,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $143,152,000 after purchasing an additional 47,163 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in State Street by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in State Street by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pelham Global Financials Ltd. raised its position in State Street by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pelham Global Financials Ltd. now owns 362,541 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,714,000 after purchasing an additional 109,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

STT stock opened at $94.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $34.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.59. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $69.02 and a 1 year high of $100.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.11.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. State Street had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.58%.

A number of research analysts have commented on STT shares. UBS Group upped their price target on State Street from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on State Street from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wolfe Research raised State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, State Street currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.64.

In related news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $400,375.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total value of $26,089.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,923 shares of company stock worth $3,576,303. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

