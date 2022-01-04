AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 5.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 933 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,693,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,298,283,000 after buying an additional 959,620 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in AbbVie by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,963,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,556,507,000 after buying an additional 467,356 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in AbbVie by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,995,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,364,933,000 after buying an additional 393,894 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in AbbVie by 1.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,944,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,931,000 after buying an additional 214,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 79.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,643,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,708,000 after buying an additional 7,370,931 shares in the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $135.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The stock has a market cap of $239.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.86 and a 200 day moving average of $116.26. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $136.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 123.81%.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total value of $21,454,343.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total transaction of $23,660,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 478,364 shares of company stock worth $59,793,977 over the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABBV. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday. Societe Generale raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

