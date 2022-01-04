O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Has $893,000 Stock Holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,266 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Littelfuse by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Littelfuse during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $365,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Littelfuse by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 33,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Littelfuse by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Littelfuse by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Littelfuse news, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 7,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.28, for a total transaction of $2,466,636.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.39, for a total value of $102,118.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,637 shares of company stock valued at $12,923,542 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $315.95 on Tuesday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $234.59 and a 1-year high of $334.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $309.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.19.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.80. Littelfuse had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $539.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.12%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LFUS shares. Cowen increased their target price on Littelfuse from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Littelfuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.60.

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

