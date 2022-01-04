O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Reduces Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lessened its position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 29.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,020 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LEG. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. 72.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NYSE:LEG opened at $41.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.48. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $37.05 and a 52-week high of $59.16. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.43 and its 200 day moving average is $46.07.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.06). Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.34%.

Leggett & Platt Profile

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

Recommended Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.