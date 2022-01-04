O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Raises Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,197 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerner alerts:

NASDAQ:CERN opened at $92.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.01. The stock has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a PE ratio of 53.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.85. Cerner Co. has a 52 week low of $67.96 and a 52 week high of $93.44.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 9.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.79%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CERN shares. Edward Jones downgraded Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Barclays raised their price target on Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Cerner in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.64.

About Cerner

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

Further Reading: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.