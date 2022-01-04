MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Reduces Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lessened its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth $25,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ROK. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $317.19.

In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 11,120 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.84, for a total transaction of $3,812,380.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 414 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.57, for a total value of $141,409.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,736 shares of company stock valued at $8,842,299. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $339.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $340.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $316.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $237.13 and a 1-year high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 47.68%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.65%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

