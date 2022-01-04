Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Receives $100.19 Average Target Price from Analysts

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.47.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BLL shares. Bank of America lowered Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $101.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup downgraded Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Truist began coverage on Ball in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Ball from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of BLL stock opened at $93.26 on Friday. Ball has a 12-month low of $77.95 and a 12-month high of $98.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 30.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ball will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 32.92%.

In other news, President Daniel William Fisher acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $657,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Ronald J. Lewis acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $91.26 per share, with a total value of $912,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLL. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ball by 6.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,698,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,312,091,000 after buying an additional 1,605,959 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Ball by 5.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,028,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,217,644,000 after buying an additional 787,825 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ball during the third quarter worth $817,766,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ball by 30.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,283,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $655,277,000 after buying an additional 1,709,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Ball by 19.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,271,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $564,228,000 after buying an additional 1,007,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

