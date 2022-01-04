Davis R M Inc. Has $120.75 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Davis R M Inc. trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,164 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 3.0% of Davis R M Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $120,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 29.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 518 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 2,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Latash Investments LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $1,521,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1.4% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,916,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 207.3% in the third quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,424.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,325.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,071.00 to $3,090.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,237.31.

GOOGL opened at $2,899.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,696.10 and a one year high of $3,019.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,917.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,779.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $16.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

