ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 3,126 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,804 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,126 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Deckers Outdoor worth $6,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 0.4% in the third quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 5,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 7.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 396 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 1.6% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,867 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 4.0% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 887 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 5.9% during the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 644 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $845,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.48, for a total value of $197,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,058 shares of company stock valued at $9,095,576 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

DECK has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $388.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.50.

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $367.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $395.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $396.27. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52 week low of $276.70 and a 52 week high of $451.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 0.75.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.02). Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The company had revenue of $721.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.79 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

