Auto 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $5.62 Million (AUTO)

Auto (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 4th. One Auto coin can currently be purchased for about $635.39 or 0.01371986 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Auto has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. Auto has a total market cap of $33.68 million and $5.62 million worth of Auto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Auto Coin Profile

AUTO is a coin. Auto’s total supply is 53,003 coins. Auto’s official Twitter account is @autofarmnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

Auto Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Auto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

