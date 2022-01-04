Veil Price Tops $0.0102 on Major Exchanges (VEIL)

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded 29.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Over the last seven days, Veil has traded 23.9% lower against the US dollar. Veil has a total market cap of $878,654.99 and approximately $598.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veil coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,429.67 or 1.00254737 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.92 or 0.00090511 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $136.20 or 0.00294103 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.65 or 0.00487232 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004630 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00014779 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $70.29 or 0.00151771 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00010216 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001756 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001016 BTC.

Veil Profile

Veil is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Veil is veil-project.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Veil Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

