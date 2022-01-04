AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Stock Price Up 6.9%

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)’s stock price rose 6.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $39.80 and last traded at $39.76. Approximately 29,156 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 625,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.20.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $1.57. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 68.19% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $810.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AMC Networks Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AMC Networks news, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $1,492,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 28.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AMC Networks by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in AMC Networks by 11.3% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in AMC Networks by 11.9% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 120,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,060,000 after buying an additional 12,821 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in AMC Networks by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,050,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,202,000 after buying an additional 19,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in AMC Networks by 1,475.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 291,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,462,000 after buying an additional 272,859 shares during the last quarter. 75.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX)

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

