Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY) Short Interest Down 75.0% in December

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the November 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS OROVY traded up $4.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,756. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Orient Overseas has a 1-year low of $42.28 and a 1-year high of $131.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.62.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Orient Overseas (International) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 11th.

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, North America, and internationally. The company offers supply-chain management and distribution services; and containerized shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

