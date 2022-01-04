First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund (NYSE:FEO) Short Interest Update

First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund (NYSE:FEO) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 75.2% from the November 30th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FEO. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund by 75.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 90,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 39,196 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund in the second quarter worth $471,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund by 8.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 339,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,134,000 after purchasing an additional 26,494 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund by 43.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 16,653 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund in the second quarter worth $208,000.

FEO stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.34. The stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,753. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.92. First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $12.81 and a 52-week high of $15.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.49%.

First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global emerging countries. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

