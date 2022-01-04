Osprey Bitcoin Trust (OTCMKTS:OBTC) Short Interest Down 73.8% in December

Osprey Bitcoin Trust (OTCMKTS:OBTC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 73.8% from the November 30th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS OBTC traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.59. 21,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,411. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.47. Osprey Bitcoin Trust has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $60.58.

Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Osprey Bitcoin Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osprey Bitcoin Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.