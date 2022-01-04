Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Sets New 12-Month High at $244.04

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $244.04 and last traded at $243.86, with a volume of 12281 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $242.97.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.54.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.