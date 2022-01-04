Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Lifted to “Buy” at Citigroup

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HLI. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $106.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Houlihan Lokey from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.17.

NYSE HLI traded up $6.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.51. 7,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,104. Houlihan Lokey has a 1-year low of $63.38 and a 1-year high of $119.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.80. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.68.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.54. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $537.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Houlihan Lokey’s quarterly revenue was up 94.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO J Lindsey Alley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.93, for a total value of $1,169,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Houlihan Lokey by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Houlihan Lokey by 135.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

