Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Reaches New 12-Month High at $64.95

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $64.95 and last traded at $64.95, with a volume of 20966 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.94.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ST shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sensata Technologies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group started coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sensata Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.56.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.06. The stock has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.98.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $951.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.74 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 9.84%. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 45,530 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total transaction of $2,571,079.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $21,086,000. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 32.2% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,270 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 29.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 204,291 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,843,000 after buying an additional 46,519 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 2.4% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 185,670 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,763,000 after buying an additional 4,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,387,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:ST)

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

