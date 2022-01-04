Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $33.53

Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $33.53 and last traded at $33.65, with a volume of 92342 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.30.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FSLY shares. Raymond James raised Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Fastly from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Fastly in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.34 and a beta of 1.24.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $86.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.23 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 62.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fastly news, insider Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $576,903.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.59, for a total value of $226,873.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,127 shares of company stock valued at $3,488,899 in the last quarter. 10.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSLY. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Fastly by 273.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Fastly in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fastly during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fastly during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its position in Fastly by 175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

About Fastly (NYSE:FSLY)

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

