Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

Several research analysts recently commented on GEL shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Genesis Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genesis Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Genesis Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays cut shares of Genesis Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Capital One Financial cut shares of Genesis Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of GEL traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,273. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.12 and its 200-day moving average is $10.25. Genesis Energy has a 52-week low of $5.73 and a 52-week high of $13.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $518.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.75 million. Genesis Energy had a negative return on equity of 22.46% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Genesis Energy will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GEL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Genesis Energy by 20.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 5,276 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 677.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 371,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 323,280 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,144,723 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,383,000 after acquiring an additional 214,710 shares during the period. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genesis Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $351,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 127,495 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 63,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.71% of the company’s stock.

About Genesis Energy

Genesis Energy LP engages in the provision of midstream services and produces natural soda ash. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Sodium Minerals and Sulfur Services, Onshore Facilities and Transportation, and Marine Transportation. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment owns interests in crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations through its offshore pipeline transportation segment.

