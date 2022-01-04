$97.02 Million in Sales Expected for Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) will post sales of $97.02 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Global Net Lease’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $96.05 million and the highest estimate coming in at $97.98 million. Global Net Lease reported sales of $87.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Global Net Lease will report full-year sales of $381.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $380.77 million to $382.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $398.49 million, with estimates ranging from $386.45 million to $410.54 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Global Net Lease.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.39). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 1.52%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of GNL traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,775. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.15. Global Net Lease has a 1-year low of $13.78 and a 1-year high of $20.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is -571.41%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNL. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease during the third quarter worth $56,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 150.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Global Net Lease in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 21.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the third quarter worth about $82,000. 67.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

