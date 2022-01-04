iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $127.99

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $127.99 and last traded at $128.04, with a volume of 1481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.13.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $128.91 and a 200-day moving average of $130.12.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.083 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%.
About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
Featured Article: What is a Swap?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.