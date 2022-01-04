Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) Sets New 52-Week High at $5.43

Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$5.43 and last traded at C$5.40, with a volume of 125800 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.15.

HWX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James set a C$6.50 price objective on Headwater Exploration and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Headwater Exploration in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Headwater Exploration from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Headwater Exploration has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.60.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$50.12 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Headwater Exploration Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX)

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company explores for petroleum and natural gas onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interest in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; and Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook Shale located in New Brunswick.

