BitcoinPoS Hits Market Cap of $293,441.20 (BPS)

BitcoinPoS (CURRENCY:BPS) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 4th. One BitcoinPoS coin can currently be purchased for $0.0580 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BitcoinPoS has traded up 16% against the U.S. dollar. BitcoinPoS has a total market cap of $293,441.20 and approximately $432.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000894 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001223 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001392 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000037 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded up 1,757,532,284.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

BitcoinPoS Profile

BitcoinPoS (BPS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 5,268,331 coins and its circulating supply is 5,056,877 coins. BitcoinPoS’s official website is www.bitcoinpos.net. The official message board for BitcoinPoS is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

BitcoinPoS Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinPoS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoinPoS using one of the exchanges listed above.

