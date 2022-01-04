SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Hits New 52-Week High at $42.52

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $42.52 and last traded at $42.47, with a volume of 23917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.18.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.04.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 12,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 14,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 31,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.