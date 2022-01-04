Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Hits New 12-Month High at $3.97

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.97 and last traded at C$3.92, with a volume of 360635 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.85.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TVE shares. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$5.75 price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.65.

Get Tamarack Valley Energy alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.22.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$211.53 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.0083 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Tamarack Valley Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.57%.

In other news, Senior Officer Martin Malek acquired 55,647 shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3.59 per share, with a total value of C$199,772.73. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 521,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,872,439.89. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 60,383 shares of company stock worth $217,618.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile (TSE:TVE)

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

Further Reading: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.