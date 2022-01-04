Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $30.56

Shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.56 and last traded at $30.41, with a volume of 254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.87.

Separately, Raymond James raised Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $32.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.94.

Get Atlantic Capital Bancshares alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $626.82 million, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.34.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $29.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.47 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 40.56%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert R. Bugbee II sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total transaction of $27,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James H. Graves sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total value of $298,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,750 shares of company stock valued at $401,693. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Homrich & Berg increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 189.9% in the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 45,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 29,800 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $4,393,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 8.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 5,647 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 135.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 217.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 122,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after buying an additional 84,100 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACBI)

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The company offers an array of credit, treasury management, and deposit products and services. It also provides capital markets, mortgage banking, and electronic banking services to its corporate, business, and individual clients.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.