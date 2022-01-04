DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Short Interest Up 44.9% in December

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000,000 shares, a growth of 44.9% from the November 30th total of 6,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

DOCU traded down $8.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.57. 98,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,350,575. The firm has a market cap of $29.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -270.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 44.40 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $212.97 and its 200 day moving average is $258.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. DocuSign has a one year low of $131.51 and a one year high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $545.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.25 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DocuSign will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DOCU has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $330.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.72.

In other DocuSign news, SVP Tram T. Phi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total transaction of $422,355.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.52, for a total transaction of $3,181,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,497 shares of company stock worth $18,151,866 in the last quarter. 3.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in DocuSign during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in DocuSign during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DocuSign during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in DocuSign by 183.3% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in DocuSign by 555.6% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

