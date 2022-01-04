ClariVest Asset Management LLC Invests $7.52 Million in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 269,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,515,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Bausch Health Companies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 51,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 10,503 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 943.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 534,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,880,000 after buying an additional 483,107 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 67,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BHC opened at $27.79 on Tuesday. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.92 and a twelve month high of $34.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.70. The company has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of -8.47, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.64.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 2,440.75% and a negative net margin of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Research analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven D. Miller purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.24 per share, with a total value of $1,212,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BHC shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.22.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

