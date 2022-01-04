ClariVest Asset Management LLC Invests $7.52 Million in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 269,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,515,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Bausch Health Companies at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 51,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 10,503 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 943.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 534,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,880,000 after buying an additional 483,107 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 67,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.43% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE BHC opened at $27.79 on Tuesday. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.92 and a twelve month high of $34.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.70. The company has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of -8.47, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.64.
In related news, Director Steven D. Miller purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.24 per share, with a total value of $1,212,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BHC shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.22.
About Bausch Health Companies
Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.
