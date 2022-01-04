ClariVest Asset Management LLC Takes $9.32 Million Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 484,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,322,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 151,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 9,027 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,878,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,830,000 after acquiring an additional 246,487 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 124,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 60,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 5,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.76% of the company’s stock.

MFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC lowered shares of Manulife Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

Manulife Financial stock opened at $19.41 on Tuesday. Manulife Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $17.46 and a twelve month high of $22.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.41. The company has a market capitalization of $37.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.226 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.01%.

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

