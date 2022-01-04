ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $6.75 Million Stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,930 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $6,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKI. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 3,675.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 151 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 227 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 335 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 426.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 316 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in PerkinElmer during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total value of $672,144.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PKI stock opened at $192.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.97. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.95 and a 52-week high of $203.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.01.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.61. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is presently 2.79%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PKI. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PerkinElmer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.48.

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

