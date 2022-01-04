ClariVest Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,628 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,319 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $10,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,327,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,385,145,000 after acquiring an additional 122,901 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 8,599,952 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $722,138,000 after acquiring an additional 272,169 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,655,558 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,983,000 after acquiring an additional 104,396 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 94.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,591,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $234,159,000 after buying an additional 1,255,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 8.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,127,970 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $192,304,000 after buying an additional 158,395 shares during the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.93.

DHI opened at $105.26 on Tuesday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.32 and a 1-year high of $110.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $37.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.64.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.30. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 7.87%.

In related news, CEO David V. Auld sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $3,475,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.97, for a total transaction of $302,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,470 shares of company stock worth $12,221,566 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

