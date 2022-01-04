The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Holdings Lifted by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 41.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 11,735 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $15,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $483.00 to $556.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $479.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $427.29.

Shares of GS opened at $395.33 on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $260.16 and a 12-month high of $426.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $395.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $391.40.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 34.46%. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 13.19%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

