ClariVest Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 221,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $22,013,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 149.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,853,000 after buying an additional 22,801 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 117,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,891,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 42.1% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. 40.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. CIBC dropped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$155.00 to C$150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.98.

RY stock opened at $107.07 on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $80.53 and a 1-year high of $108.09. The firm has a market cap of $152.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.82 and its 200-day moving average is $102.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.08). Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 27.76% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $9.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a $0.939 dividend. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.59%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.