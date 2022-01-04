Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,149 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 1.2% of ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $37,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 200.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 45 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Shares of TMO stock opened at $644.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $254.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $638.58 and its 200-day moving average is $581.36. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $433.52 and a 1 year high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.63 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Benchmark raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $555.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $624.42.

In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $14,389,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.69, for a total value of $17,035,178.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,400 shares of company stock valued at $48,437,702. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.